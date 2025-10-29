Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 106,968 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July $IJUL

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,968 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.0%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.