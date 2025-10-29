Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Stake Raised by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 405.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,769,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,398,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,308 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,695,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,041 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,013,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 891,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 742,996 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

