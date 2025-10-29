iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Stock Position Lifted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 902,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $41,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,000,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

