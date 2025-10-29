Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 6,378 Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSI. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,239,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,611,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,337,000 after buying an additional 591,217 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 202.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 481,613 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,004,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after buying an additional 430,317 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26.

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

