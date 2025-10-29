Short Interest in Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Increases By 585.0%

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,500 shares, an increase of 585.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Continental stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. Continental has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $9.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.
Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Continental had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
