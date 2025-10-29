Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Criteo by 14.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,329,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,320,000 after buying an additional 532,879 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Criteo by 45.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,451,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,391,000 after buying an additional 456,633 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $12,708,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 86.5% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 351,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 163,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

CRTO opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Criteo had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

