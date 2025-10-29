Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 46.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of DB stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $37.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
