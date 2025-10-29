Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 46.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $37.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

