Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.91 and traded as low as $13.55. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.6450, with a volume of 1,345,164 shares changing hands.
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
About Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.