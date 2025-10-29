Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $10.74. Royce Otc Micro shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 75,443 shares changing hands.
Royce Otc Micro Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.
Royce Otc Micro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.
Institutional Trading of Royce Otc Micro
About Royce Otc Micro
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
