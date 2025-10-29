iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Fire Capital Management LLC

Fire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Fire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

