Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,636,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $162,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,964.36. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.