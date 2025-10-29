Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $477.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $479.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.40.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

