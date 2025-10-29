Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Receives $222.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.6429.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $198.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday.

In related news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,109,000 after acquiring an additional 329,759 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,813,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,665,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.84 and its 200-day moving average is $235.48.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

