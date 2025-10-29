Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,068,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,448,000 after acquiring an additional 476,097 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1435 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

