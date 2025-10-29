Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF $TSEC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,875,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,265,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TSEC stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1492 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized fixed income securities. The fund may tilt towards short-term, investment grade paper but the portfolio managers are not held to those requirements.

