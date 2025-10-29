First National Trust Co Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $73,541,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $219.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.