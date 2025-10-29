626 Financial LLC Acquires 3,732 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.01. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

