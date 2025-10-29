Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Position Cut by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,577,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after buying an additional 135,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,722,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after buying an additional 221,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

