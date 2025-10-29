SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Stock Position Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SLYG opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

