Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Position Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $171,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,202,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $85,183,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 261.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 48,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,137.43.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,669.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,573.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,682.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

