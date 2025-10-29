MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and traded as high as $15.17. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.1150, with a volume of 71,465 shares.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
