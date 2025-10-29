Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 350.92 and traded as low as GBX 342.50. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 360, with a volume of 40,574 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WYN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 430 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 450.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The company has a market cap of £80.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 362.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 350.92.

In related news, insider Steven Esom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 372 per share, with a total value of £18,600. Also, insider David Christensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 360 per share, for a total transaction of £10,800. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.