Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.05 and traded as high as $114.9460. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $114.9460, with a volume of 42,753 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMTNF shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

