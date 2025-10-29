Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $1.03. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.9650, with a volume of 140,129 shares changing hands.

Orvana Minerals Trading Down 3.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

