Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 108,045 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

