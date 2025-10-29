First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 322,493 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. $RSVR

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 4,906.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,493 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Reservoir Media worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 5,388,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,421 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reservoir Media

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein sold 74,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $568,131.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 214,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,499.90. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 222,988 shares of company stock worth $1,715,523 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 0.5%

RSVR stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.90 million, a PE ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.67%.The company had revenue of $37.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSVR. Weiss Ratings cut Reservoir Media from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Reservoir Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Reservoir Media Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

