Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Purchased by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 13,103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,161 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for about 0.9% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Polaris were worth $42,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Polaris by 529.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Polaris by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.050–0.050 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Polaris’s payout ratio is -142.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

