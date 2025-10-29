Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Stock Holdings Lifted by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

