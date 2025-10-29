First Pacific Advisors LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in AerSale Corporation $ASLE

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 249,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AerSale during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 87.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 81,378 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AerSale by 51.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AerSale from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerSale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AerSale Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $359.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

