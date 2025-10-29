Auto Owners Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Graham Corporation $GHM

Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Graham were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHM. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 839.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 45.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 12.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered shares of Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Graham Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:GHM opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. Graham Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $664.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Graham had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.