Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September $BSEP Shares Sold by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 1.2% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 448.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 11.5%

BSEP stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

