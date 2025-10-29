SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 2,202 Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Nomura were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NMR opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.74. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

