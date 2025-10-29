SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 1,280 Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 548.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Royal Gold by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.