Quantum Computing (QUBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.
Quantum Computing Stock Performance
Shares of QUBT opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 3.85. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Computing
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Quantum Computing in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.
Quantum Computing Company Profile
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
