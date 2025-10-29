Lucid Group (LCID) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of ($2.33) per share and revenue of $378.4380 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lucid Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:LCID opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Lucid Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 target price on Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.24.
Get Our Latest Report on Lucid Group
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.