Lucid Group (LCID) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of ($2.33) per share and revenue of $378.4380 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Lucid Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 112.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,603 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Lucid Group by 93.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,485,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Lucid Group by 148.1% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,465,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 1,262.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Lucid Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 target price on Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.24.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

