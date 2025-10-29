Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,042,000 after acquiring an additional 865,608 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,086,000 after acquiring an additional 589,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 450,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,017,000 after acquiring an additional 404,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 6.2%

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $203.56 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.33. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.46.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

