Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 67,459 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,459 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,825,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,082,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,408,000 after acquiring an additional 254,075 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
