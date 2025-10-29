Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 235.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.