SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,696 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,901,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,280 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,050,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,284,000 after purchasing an additional 890,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Centene from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

