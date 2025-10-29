Auto Owners Insurance Co Sells 45,650 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Auto Owners Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,650 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

