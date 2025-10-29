Spectral AI (MDAI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $5.0620 million for the quarter. Spectral AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 million. On average, analysts expect Spectral AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spectral AI Trading Up 3.8%
NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.92.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MDAI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Spectral AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectral AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
