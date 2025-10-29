Spectral AI (MDAI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $5.0620 million for the quarter. Spectral AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 million. On average, analysts expect Spectral AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Spectral AI Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectral AI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDAI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Spectral AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectral AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MDAI

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.