iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

