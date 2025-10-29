Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 600.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

