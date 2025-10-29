Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

