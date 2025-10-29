Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.4650. Approximately 2,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

