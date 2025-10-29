Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APR.UN. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

APR.UN stock opened at C$11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$545.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.09. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.04 and a twelve month high of C$12.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust focused on investing in high-quality Canadian automotive properties tenanted by automotive dealership groups and automotive brands ranging from mass-market to ultra-luxury. The company holds a portfolio of best-in-class properties located in strategic Canadian urban markets across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec.

