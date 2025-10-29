ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.06. Approximately 5,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $122.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0359 per share. This is an increase from ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

About ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

