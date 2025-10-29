Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 102.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.20.

Gartner Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE IT opened at $252.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.27 and a 200-day moving average of $337.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

