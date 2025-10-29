MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 445.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after purchasing an additional 636,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6,108.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 505,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 497,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $39,950,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,762,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,118.9% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 346,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 317,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.51%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

