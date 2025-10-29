F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.32 and last traded at $52.33. 849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Crews Bank & Trust owned about 0.13% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

