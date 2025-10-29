F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.32 and last traded at $52.33. 849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F/m Opportunistic Income ETF
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile
The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.
